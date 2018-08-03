Paul O'Connell takes up coaching role with Stade Francais

Paul O'Connell has been confirmed as the new forwards coach at Stade Francais.

The former Ireland captain will be working under former Springboks head coach Heyneke Meyer.

He will have a familiar face in the dressing room, with his former Munster team-mate Mike Prendergast already working as the club's attack and backs coach.

Speaking on the Stade website, O'Connell said: "I am really happy to join Paris and to be able to work in this big club alongside Heyneke Meyer."

Head coach Meyer welcomed the former Ireland captain to Paris and was full of praise for O'Connell.

"Paul will bring his value and experience to our coaching team through his proven leadership abilities and his tactical and technical skills. This is a major asset for the club and it shows the ambitions and goals of Stade Francais."

O'Connell's previous coaching experience had seen him work as the Ireland Under-20s forwards coach.

- Digital Desk