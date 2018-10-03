Paul Nevin joins Gareth Southgate’s England staff as part of FA initiative

Brighton coach Paul Nevin will join Gareth Southgate’s England staff as part of the Football Association’s bid to increase the number of black and Asian coaches in English football.

Nevin will work alongside Southgate for next month’s matches against the United States and Croatia under a Football Association initiative to place BAME (Black, Asian, and minority ethnic) coaches in all England squads.

Former England defender Sol Campbell will work with Aidy Boothroyd’s England Under-21s team in November, while Terry Connor, former assistant boss at Ipswich, will join Boothroyd’s backroom team for this month’s games with Andorra and Scotland.

“The FA can confirm a programme has been finalised to ensure BAME coaching placements across all England teams including the men’s seniors and under-21s,” the governing body has announced.

“This initiative (is) to help to solve the challenge of under-representation of BAME coaches and improve the pipeline of future talent forms part of the FA’s new inclusion plan ‘In Pursuit of Progress’.

“It is a three-year strategy to lead the way across the game in terms of equality, diversity and inclusion.

“Measures are being put in place across all age groups to provide either active or observational roles. The overall aim is to ensure the diversity of national coaches and support staff better represents the diversity seen in players across the teams.”

Nevin, 49, left his role as head of coaching at the Premier League to become first-team coach at Brighton under manager Chris Hughton in 2016.

He has also had spells as head coach at New Zealand Knights and as Norwich’s first-team coach.

“When I got the call I was absolutely delighted and feel it’s a very privileged position,” Nevin said.

“Any coach at any level who invites you into the inner sanctum of how they work says something about your own character and hopefully the trust that Gareth has in me to preserve that environment.

“I’m aware of the need to give opportunities to the quality BAME coaches out there and I think the FA are leading the way on that.

“Sometimes it’s easier to give that exposure to coaches at the younger age groups, but to do it at the very highest level in that environment speaks volumes about how serious the FA takes the issues of giving BAME coaches opportunities.”

