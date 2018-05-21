Paul Gustard ‘excited’ by Harlequins opportunity

Harlequins’ new head of rugby Paul Gustard said it was “hugely exciting” to take on a new challenge with the Aviva Premiership club.

Quins have confirmed the appointment of England defence coach Gustard, who will take up his new post after next month’s tour to South Africa.

The 42-year-old replaces John Kingston, who revealed in April that he would be leaving Quins at the end of the season.

Harlequins Appoint England Coach Gustard https://t.co/BUqiruqAfC — Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) May 21, 2018

“Harlequins is delighted to announce that England defence coach Paul Gustard will join the London club as head of rugby, following the conclusion of England’s summer tour to South Africa,” Harlequins said in a statement.

Former Leicester, London Irish and Saracens flanker Gustard has worked alongside England head coach Eddie Jones since January 2016 and was under contract with the Rugby Football Union until after the 2019 World Cup.

“Opportunities like this don’t come along very often,” Gustard said. “To be given the chance to lead a club as rich in talent, heritage and support as Harlequins is hugely exciting.

“I am a proud Englishman and it has been a privilege to represent my country and work under Eddie.

Paul Gustard, right, has worked alongside England head coach Eddie Jones, centre, since early 2016 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“There have been some incredible memories which I will cherish, and I will look back proudly on my contribution with England. I am desperate for England to do well as we push on to World Cup glory next year.

“My relationship with Eddie is strong and positive. He has supported me in accepting this new role and I will continue to have a strong relationship with him on our tour to South Africa and beyond.”

Gustard helped England to a first series win in Australia, plus back-to-back Six Nations titles in 2016 and 2017, but Jones’ side finished fifth this year behind winners Ireland.

Paul Gustard helped England to back-to-back Six Nations triumphs in 2016 and 2017 (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

Harlequins finished 10th in the Premiership after winning just seven of their 22 matches.

Chief executive David Ellis said the club were determined to recruit a coach with a proven track record.

“Paul has extensive experience at the highest levels with Saracens and England and is one of the most respected coaches in world rugby,” Ellis said.

He added: “We are very grateful to the RFU for its support and co-operation in releasing Paul early from his contract with England.”

Paul Gustard, centre, is a former Leicester, London Irish and Saracens flanker (Tony Marshall/EMPICS)

Former Saracens assistant coach Gustard’s appointment at Quins sees the club split the previous director of rugby position into two new roles – head of rugby and general manager (rugby).

Gustard will oversee the day-to-day coaching of Quins’ rugby squads, the club said, and will work alongside the new general manager (rugby), who will be appointed “in due course”.

