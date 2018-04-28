Paul Dunne two shots off joint leaders in Volvo China Open

Matt Wallace will take a share of the lead into the final round of the Volvo China Open tomorrow as he goes in search of a third European Tour title in 12 months.

Ireland's Paul Dunne is just two shots back along with five other players in joint sixth place on 10 under par.

Swede Alexander Bjork, Spaniard Jorge Campillo and Frenchman Julien Guerrier were at 11 under.

The Englishman did not even have full playing privileges when he won in Portugal last May but he has since added the Hero Indian Open to his trophy cabinet and a 69 today saw him get to 12 under alongside Spain's Adrian Otaegui.

The 28-year-old held a one-shot lead coming into day three and birdies on the third, eighth and 10th kept him ticking over but Otaegui made five in a row from the eighth to join him at 12 under.

Wallace made a brilliant up-and-down from over the back of the driveable 15th to lead on his own but a bogey on the 17th after a poor drive left him in a share of top spot.

"Again it was frustrating but I'm playing really good golf so there's not much else I can do," he told europeantour.com.

"I'm playing really nicely, I'm hitting it long and straight and if I do that tomorrow I'll have a few chances at birdie. We're tied for the lead so I'm pretty happy."

Otaegui made 13 pars either side of his birdie burst to sign for a 67.