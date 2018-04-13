Paul Dunne holds three-shot lead after second round of Spanish Open
13/04/2018 - 17:14:00Back to Sport Home
Paul Dunne feels his game is in "good shape" heading into the weekend at the Spanish Open.
The Wicklow native has gone into the clubhouse with a three-shot lead on 13-under par.
He hit nine birdies today as he carded a round of 65.
Dunne is hopeful he can build on that performance tomorrow.
"Yeah, it was a pretty steady day.
"As seven under's go I probably left a few out there. I also got a few puts to go so I think we're always a bit like that.
"(My) game is in good shape, feeling good. I see a lot of birdies around this course if the weather stays like this.
"Hopefully I can make them."
Meanwhile, Gavin Moynihan is in a tie for 135th at the moment.
He's just finishing off the front nine and lies on 2-over par.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here