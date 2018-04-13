Paul Dunne holds three-shot lead after second round of Spanish Open

Back to Sport Home

Paul Dunne feels his game is in "good shape" heading into the weekend at the Spanish Open.

The Wicklow native has gone into the clubhouse with a three-shot lead on 13-under par.

He hit nine birdies today as he carded a round of 65.

Dunne is hopeful he can build on that performance tomorrow.

"Yeah, it was a pretty steady day.

"As seven under's go I probably left a few out there. I also got a few puts to go so I think we're always a bit like that.

"(My) game is in good shape, feeling good. I see a lot of birdies around this course if the weather stays like this.

"Hopefully I can make them."

Meanwhile, Gavin Moynihan is in a tie for 135th at the moment.

He's just finishing off the front nine and lies on 2-over par.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Sport, Golf

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Sport