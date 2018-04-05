Paul Casey has his 'head in the right place' for the Masters

Paul Casey is keeping a tight rein on his Masters expectations despite enjoying one of the best recent records at Augusta National.

Casey has finished sixth, fourth and sixth in the last three years in the season's first major and comes into the week buoyed by his victory in the Valspar Championship in Florida last month.

"I have a lot of confidence but it's at a good level, it's not too much," Casey told Press Association Sport.

"I was always told the definition of cocky is that nice, warm, fuzzy feeling you get just before you mess up. So I'm confident but I've got my head in the right place.

My record here is good, although it needs a W (win). But you look at the contenders and it's a really strong list. It seems like more than ever so I'm very understanding that I'm probably listed as one of the top 10 guys who have a chance, but it's a strong field.

"The thing that made the difference in Tampa was great putting. That's the thing I feel like I have got to grips with now. The technique has been improved and I feel more confident and positive about it, which puts a bit more freedom on the rest of the game.

"I've always struck it well and now there's not as much pressure if you miss a green. That would be the difference between standing here today and standing here last year and hopefully that parlays into something better than sixth."

Casey was due out at 1009 local time (1509 BST) alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Patton Kizzire, two groups ahead of Tiger Woods, Tommy Fleetwood and Marc Leishman.

Woods is contesting the year's opening major for the first time since 2015 after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April last year and has finished 12th, second and fifth in his last three starts on the PGA Tour.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia was in the group after Woods in the company of world number two Justin Thomas and US Amateur champion Doc Redman.

But the man Garcia beat in a play-off 12 months ago, Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose, was in the last group at 1400 (1900BST) alongside world number one Dustin Johnson and Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Rory McIlroy was due to start his bid to become the sixth player to complete the career grand slam at 1338 (1838BST) alongside 2013 champion Adam Scott and Spain's Jon Rahm.

Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus were scheduled to act as honorary starters at 0815 (1315BST), with Masters officials again opting not to bring in a replacement for the late Arnold Palmer, who performed the role for a decade before his death in September 2016.

Austin Cook, Ted Potter and Wesley Bryan begin the tournament proper 15 minutes later.

- PA