Paul and Gary O'Donovan survive semi-final scare at World Championships

Paul and Gary O'Donovan have survived a scare at the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria.

Gary and Paul O'Donovan on their way to finishing third in their Lightweight Men's Double Sculls semi-final race on day five of the World Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The Olympic silver medallists have narrowly qualified for the lightweight double sculls final.

The Skibbereen brothers had to battle to finish third in their semi-final ahead of World Cup I winners Poland. Italy won the semi-final, with Belgium in second.

Aifric Keogh and Emily Hegarty have also secured their place in a final in their Women's Pair event.

From fifth place, they rowed through the field to win their semi-final.

Ronan Byrne and Phil Doyle won their repechage to reach the semi-finals of the Men's Doubles.

Shane O'Driscoll and Mark O'Donovan finished fifth in their Heavyweight Men's Pair quarter-final.