Patrice Evra posts video demanding respect for Pogba after his WC final goal

After Paul Pogba scored to put France 3-1 up against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final, former teammate Patrice Evra posted a passionate video defending the central midfielder.

Pogba became the world’s most expensive footballer when he rejoined Manchester United in 2016 and has been under the spotlight ever since, but his performance in France’s 4-2 win against Croatia helped seal a second World Cup for Les Bleus.

And when he side-footed the ball into back of the net in the second half, Evra could not resist recording this. Turn your sound down, the left-back gets a bit shouty.

“Respect him! Oh my goodness, I can’t wait Paul, I can’t wait until you’re back to England with the trophy,” Evra said.

“I swear I will do the same hair. Respect my brother! Respect him!”

Rio Ferdinand, a former teammate of Evra’s at Manchester United, also tweeted his support of Pogba, albeit in a slightly calmer fashion.

After all the criticism this last year... there is one thing not in doubt about this man... and that’s his CHARACTER.

Won the World Cup and played an important role! Congrats @paulpogba 🏆🇫🇷 #Pogba #WorldCup #France #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/oEHBUa9DnD — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 15, 2018

Pogba, 25, can now add the World Cup to a trophy cabinet that already includes four Serie A titles and the Europa League.

He does things his own way, and he’s got the silverware to back it up too.

