Pat Smullen remains positive in cancer battle

Pat Smullen is "on to the next step" of his recovery as he continues to receive treatment for a tumour which was found earlier this year.

The nine-times champion Irish Flat jockey was diagnosed in March and has now completed his required course of chemotherapy.

He will undergo surgery next and after that Smullen is hoping to make a full recovery.

"Thankfully everything is going according to plan. We're through the chemotherapy now and on to the next step," said Smullen.

"That will hopefully be followed by surgery and then hopefully that will be the end of it.

"I'd like to thank everybody again for their support and well wishes. That has been a big factor in me getting on so well and getting this far."

