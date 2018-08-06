PaperTalk GAA Podcast: Éamonn Fitzmaurice's box of letters, Clare's regret and Galway's low battery

Tony Leen and Anthony Daly review the weekend's GAA with Colm O'Connor.

Tony Leen discusses Éamonn Fitzmaurice's decision to step down as Kerry manager, the abuse he received in the role, the lack of patience with a young team in Kerry and the contenders to take over the job.

Anthony Daly comes to terms with heartbreak for Clare in the All-Ireland semi-final replay, analyses the might-have-beens, and examines what Galway must do now to recharge a low battery ahead of the All-Ireland final.

Dalo also expresses his sympathy for Fitzmaurice and describes the abuse he received as manager of Clare and Dublin.

And there's a warning for would-be letter writers in how Dalo used the phonebook to confront one persistent correspondent.