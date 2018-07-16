PaperTalk GAA Podcast: Anthony Daly on a different Limerick, John Divilly on Galway's plan and Kerry's collapse

The All-Ireland-winning duo review the weekend's GAA action with Colm O’Connor.

Dalo marvels at Limerick's show of character in what he reckons was the hurling game of the season so far.

He also argues what might once have sounded ludicrous: another season when Kilkenny didn't make an All Ireland semi-final actually wasn't a bad one for Brian Cody.

He says the GAA got it badly wrong fixing the first quarter-final for Cork and can't quite understand what his old pal Davy Fitzgerald is up to with his advice on Clare tactics.

Divo was in Croke Park for Galway's surprise win over Kerry, a win that shook all kinds of monkeys off the Tribesmens' backs.

But he was baffled by the Kerry performance and a near total collapse in the face of Galway's customary gameplan.

And he says first-round tension accounts for a less than super start to the Super 8.

But says Dublin shouldn't be blamed for keeping the ball.