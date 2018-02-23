PaperTalk Extra: Why is the Wales threat underrated and is Mourinho the new Wenger?

Mikie Sheehan and Peter McNamara join Stephen Barry for a packed show previewing a bumper sporting weekend.

There are some strong opinions on Joe Schmidt's Grand Slam chasers and fears that Warren Gatland's visitors to Dublin have the potential to throw a spanner in Irish works.

Also, ahead of Manchester United versus Chelsea in the Premier League is Jose Mourinho becoming the new Arsene Wenger, a manager adrift from the game’s cutting edge?

And does Wenger have any chance of a silver lining to a grim season in the Carabao Cup final?

And what of Paul Pogba? Is Mourinho at fault for the pair’s apparent rift or is the French star acting like a prima donna?

PLUS: A look ahead to this weekend’s SSE Airtricity League and the feature matches in the GAA Allianz Leagues.

