Padraig Harrington 'very pleased' as he holds second place in Czech Masters

Back to Sport Home

Padraig Harrington says he is pleased to still be in contention as the Czech Masters reaches its halfway stage.

His four-under par round of 68 saw the three-time Major-winner move to 10-under par and he currently has a share of second place.

Given the tricky early conditions in Prague, Harrington was happy with his second round.

The Dubliner said: "Conditions are tougher, obviously it was raining early on at times and it was a much tougher day.

"The par-fives weren't as accessible as yesterday, so I'm very pleased with the score, to be honest."

Malaysia's Gavin Green holds the clubhouse lead on 12-under.

Gavin Moynihan and Paul McBride are both struggling to make the cut on 1-under and 4-over respectively.

KEYWORDS: golf, Czech Masters

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport