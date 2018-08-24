Padraig Harrington three shots off the lead at Czech Masters

Padraig Harrington is level par for his round and six under in total, after 8 holes this morning at the Czech Masters in Prague.

The Dubliner is just three shots back from the leaders, with Gavin Green and Thomas Pieters sharing top spot on nine under.

Gavin Moynihan and Paul McBride are both well back from the lead, resuming their rounds this afternoon.

Moynihan is two under par, while McBride is level.