Paddy Power pay out on Ruby Walsh bets after fall rules him out of Cheltenham
14/03/2018 - 20:45:00Back to Cheltenham Festival Sport Home
After suffering a fall at Cheltenham this afternoon, it emerged that Ruby Walsh aggravated the leg break injury that had kept him out since November.
As a result, he has been ruled out of the remainder of the festival.
Paddy Power have paid out on all bets placed on Ruby Walgh as leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival.
Spokesman Paddy Power said: "I am devastated for Ruby. It's completely taken the wind out our sails, particularly when we all know how hard he worked to get back in time for Cheltenham.
With the book of rides that lay ahead, he seemed a certainty. But more importantly we wish him a speedy recovery."
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here