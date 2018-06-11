Paddy McCourt to retire in September to take up Derry City role

Ten years after leaving Derry City, Paddy McCourt is to rejoin the Brandywell club.

The former Celtic and Northern Ireland winger is to become the head of Derry's Youth Academy.

McCourt will take up his new role in September, when his playing contract with Finn Harps expires and his playing career draws to a close.

“I’m really happy to be coming back to Derry City and in particular to have the opportunity to oversee this new development programme,” McCourt said.

“The club has identified an area where they feel more work is needed to secure the future of the younger players as they come through the ranks and it is a challenge I am relishing.

“It looks like there will be plenty of work ahead so I have notified Finn Harps that I will be retiring when my current contract is up to concentrate fully on this role.”

