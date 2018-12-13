Paddy Jackson to face Connacht in Perpignan clash

Back to Sport Home

Paddy Jackson is back in the Perpignan side that faces Connacht in the Challenge Cup tomorrow night.

It will be the first time the former Ireland out-half has faced an Irish province since his departure from Ulster.

Jackson's return is one of 13 changes made from last week's 22-10 defeat at the Sportsground.

Connacht head to the south of France without Bundee Aki, who has returned to New Zealand to get married.

David Horwitz partners Academy graduate Kieran Joyce in midfield.

Another Academy player, Conor Fitzgerald, plays at out-half.

KEYWORDS:

rugbyPaddy JacksonConnachtPerpignan

More like this story

Most Read in Sport