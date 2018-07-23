‘Ozil has been playing crap for years’ – Hoeness after Ozil’s Germany retirement

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has accused Mesut Ozil of producing bad performances for Germany for years after the Arsenal midfielder announced his retirement from international football.

Ozil, 29, won the World Cup with Germany four years ago, but was also part of Joachim Low’s squad which failed to progress from the group stages of the 2018 tournament in Russia.

In a lengthy statement posted on Twitter on Sunday evening, Ozil – a third-generation Turkish-German who was born in Gelsenkirchen – accused the German Football Association of treating him with “racism and disrespect”.

Ozil claimed German FA (DFB) chiefs wanted him “out of the team” before the tournament, due to the emergence of a photograph featuring him with Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The picture led to criticism of Ozil in Germany. According to the player, only the intervention of head coach Low and team manager Oliver Bierhoff ensured he would then take part at the World Cup.

Ozil, who won 92 caps for Germany, also revealed he and his family had received hate mail and threatening phone calls and been subjected to social media abuse.

Mesut Ozil, pictured left, became a world champion in 2014 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nevertheless, Bayern president Hoeness, who won the World Cup with West Germany in 1974, found little sympathy with the midfielder when asked for his views on Ozil’s decision.

Quoted by German newspaper Bild, Hoeness said: “I’m glad this nightmare is over. He has been playing crap for years.

“The last tackle he won was before the 2014 World Cup – and now he is hiding himself and his poor performances behind this photo.”

Hoeness also hit out at the support shown to Ozil on social media following Sunday’s announcement.

“His 35million followers, that of course do not actually exist in the real world, believe that Ozil has played exceptionally when he successfully finds his man with a square ball.”

Arsenal team-mate Hector Bellerin, however, offered full backing to Ozil, who is away with the Gunners squad on a pre-season tour to Singapore.

Surreal that someone who has done so much for his country on and off the pitch has been treated with such disrespect. Well done @MesutOzil1088 for standing up to this behaviour! https://t.co/w1dvWOHFYN — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) July 23, 2018

The defender wrote on Twitter: “Surreal that someone who has done so much for his country on and off the pitch has been treated with such disrespect.

“Well done @MesutOzil1088 for standing up to this behaviour!”

The DFB has yet to make any official comment.

- Press Association