Oxlade-Chamberlain knee surgery is a success

Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has undergone successful knee surgery.

The 24-year-old, who was ruled out of the rest of the season and this summer’s World Cup after suffering a knee injury in the Champions League semi-final against Roma last month, shared a photo of himself recovering from the operation.

Alongside a picture of him in a hospital bed, Oxlade-Chamberlain wrote on Twitter: “Watching the boys in Rome last week taking us one step closer to something very special.

“Knee surgery was a success and the hard work has already begun.”

Liverpool meet Real Madrid in Kiev two weeks on Saturday, when they will look to win a sixth European Cup.

- Press Association