Update: Brendan Boyce finishes 17th in 50km walk at European Championships

Update - 12.10pm: Brendan Boyce has had a 17th place finish in the 50-kilometre walk at the European Athletic Championships in Berlin.

The two-time Olympian had a great start and was among the front-runners for most of the race.

Boyce was just a couple seconds off the lead at the halfway stage, but in sweltering heat started to drift off the pace.

He crossed the finish line in a time just over four hours, but was 15 minutes behind the winner Maryan Zakalnytskyy of Ukraine.

North Sligo athlete Chris O'Donnell has finished sixth in his 400 metres heat at the Olympic Stadium.

His time of 46.81 seconds was a seasonal best.

Ireland's Claire Mooney was left disappointed after finishing way off her season's best.in her 800m heat.

She came in seventh place with a time of 2:04.26, while Britain's Tracy Adele won the heat in a time of 2:01.91.

Ireland's other competitor in the 800m heats, Síofra Cléirigh Buttner, came sixth in her race.

The 23-year-old finished in an impressive time of 2:02.80.

Phil Healy will bid for a place in the 100 metres final this evening.

The dual 100 and 200 metres Irish record holder came second in her opening heat in a time off 11.44 seconds.

Thomas Barr is also in action tonight.

The 26-year-old runs in the 400 metres hurdles.