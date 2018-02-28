Russia's Olympic ban lifted by the IOC

Update 3.30pm: Russia's Olympic suspension has been lifted with immediate effect by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Russia was banned from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang due to state-sponsored doping, although a total of 168 Russians were permitted to compete as part of a neutral Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) team.

On Wednesday the IOC said it had received all the remaining test results from the OAR delegation and confirmed that all were negative.

The IOC executive board decided on February 25 that the Russian Olympic Committee would have its suspension lifted in this scenario.

-PA and Digital desk