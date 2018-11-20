Kellie Harrington guaranteed at least bronze at world championships
20/11/2018 - 11:23:00Back to Boxing Sport Home
Boxer Kellie Harrington has guaranteed herself at least a bronze medal at the AIBA World Women's Elite Championships in New Delhi, India.
Harrington is headed to Thursday's semi-final after defeating Canada's Caroline Veyre on a unanimous decision this morning.
This is the Dublin lightweight's second successive medal at this level.
At the 2016 World Elites in Kazakhstan, she won a silver medal.
Later today, Dundalk light-welter Amy Broadhurst will face India's Simranjit Baath Kaur in the quarter-finals.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here