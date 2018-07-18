Irishman joins American TV network thanks to hilarious impressions
Irish impressionist Conor Moore has landed a gig with America's largest TV network thanks to his golf impressions.
In the space of two years, the Mullingar man has gone from a back-garden viral hit to producing content for NBC's Golf Channel.
And this week he produced another internet sensation with his 'exclusive interviews' ahead of the Open at Carnoustie.
He even got praise from one of his impressions, Ian Poulter.
This is hilarious..— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) July 16, 2018
Plus, Justin Rose has taken to his Olympics-obsessed impersonation too.
He needs to work a little bit harder on his @JustinRose99 !! It's not quite there yet!— Conor Moore (@ConorSketches) July 18, 2018
I sent your vid to every golfer I know. Rave reviews, kudos! https://t.co/09g8OqqjMh— Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) July 18, 2018
That follows on from Moore's Masters hit, which was retweeted by Sergio Garcia.
Very funny! Well done!😂😉 https://t.co/9YINndxiGY— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 3, 2018
It's a long way from starting off in 2016 with his phone in his back garden to doing his research at Carnoustie.
Researching @JustinRose99 🌹 pic.twitter.com/3S1C2wZZA9— Conor Moore (@ConorSketches) July 17, 2018
"This time 2 years ago I took my phone out and started making (dodgy) videos in my back garden... This week I'm very pleased to announce that I'm joining the @nbcsports family," he wrote online.
"It's a massive honour to be partnering with such a prestigious company! Very excited to be creating content for @golfchannel and excited to see what lies ahead!
"Been such an enjoyable two years and I have to thank all my friends and family for the help and support when I started out!"
