Irish eventing team in silver-medal position heading into show jumping decider

By Mike Dunne

A flawless cross-country performance on Saturday has the Irish eventing team holding the silver-medal position going into today's show jumping decider at the world championships in Tryon, North Carolina.

The Irish posted a team score of zero after Sam Watson (Horseware Ardagh Highlight), Padraig McCarthy (Mr Chunky) and Sarah Ennis (Horseware Stellor Rebound) all came home clear within the time.

"We all sat down at the beginning of the year and made a plan to train for cross-country because that's where we've fallen down in previous championships," McCarthy said.

Ireland’s Sarah Ennis and Horseware Stellor Rebound power through the water complex at the FEI World Equestrian Games on Saturday to push Ireland into Silver medal position and Bronze individually. Photo: Erin Gilmore

Great Britain hold the lead with Olympic champions France in third.

In the individual standings Ennis is occupying bronze. "I can't believe I'm at a world games and in a bronze medal position,'" she said. "It's what dreams are made of and everyone's worked so hard."

McCarthy is also in individual medal contention in seventh place.

The show jumping stage was put back 24 hours to today due to the weather, as was the dressage Freestyle for which Judy Reynolds had been the first Irish rider ever to qualify, but organisers subsequently cancelled the Freestyle citing logistical difficulties. "This was not an easy decision, but we explored every option," organising committee president Michael Stone said.