Ireland cricketers enjoy four-wicket victory in World Cup qualifier

Ireland's cricketers have moved a step closer to the Super Sixes at the World Cup qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe.

They won their second Group A match with a four-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea earlier today.

After they were set a target of 236, Ireland reached it with just five balls to spare.

William Porterfield was the star performer with 111.

Next up for Graham Ford's side is a meeting with group favourites the West Indies on Saturday.

