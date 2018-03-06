Ireland cricketers enjoy four-wicket victory in World Cup qualifier
06/03/2018 - 16:29:00Back to Sport Home
Ireland's cricketers have moved a step closer to the Super Sixes at the World Cup qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe.
They won their second Group A match with a four-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea earlier today.
After they were set a target of 236, Ireland reached it with just five balls to spare.
William Porterfield was the star performer with 111.
Next up for Graham Ford's side is a meeting with group favourites the West Indies on Saturday.
- Digital desk
Join the conversation - comment here