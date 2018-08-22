Other managers in danger after Gary Johnson becomes first casualty of season

Gary Johnson was sacked by Cheltenham on Tuesday, becoming the first managerial casualty of the 2018/19 season.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five bosses whose position is in potential peril.

Jose Mourinho (Manchester United)

Jose Mourinho has cut a frustrated figure at times this season (Nick Potts/PA)

Former Chelsea boss Mourinho is now in his third season at Old Trafford. Tensions have bubbled just under the surface for much of the summer, with such issues coming to the fore in the wake of Sunday’s 3-2 Premier League humiliation at Brighton. United have backed Mourinho amid renewed speculation over his future, but the manager has made his frustration clear about the failure to significantly strengthen his squad, leading to suggestions of a fallout with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Steve McClaren (QPR)

Steve McClaren was booed off after QPR lost 3-0 at home to Bristol City on Tuesday night (John Walton/PA)

The ex-England boss was booed off after a fourth straight Championship defeat on Tuesday night, as QPR lost 3-0 at home to Bristol City. Rangers, who lost 7-1 at West Brom on Saturday, are still to pick up a point under McClaren. “I knew this was a tough job and it wouldn’t happen overnight,” he said. “The message to the supporters, and it’s a difficult one, is patience. Am I determined to put this right? Yes.”

Manuel Pellegrini (West Ham)

Manuel Pellegrini’s West Ham have lost their first two games. Could his position be in doubt? (Nigel French/PA)

Could the Chilean, a Premier League winner with Manchester City, be under pressure? After heavily spending on reinforcements this summer, he has overseen defeats to Liverpool and Bournemouth in West Ham’s opening two games. Pellegrini will need to shift the momentum, otherwise his position will be in jeopardy.

Karl Robinson (Oxford)

Karl Robinson’s Oxford are without a point so far this season (Dave Howarth/PA)

Oxford have high aspirations, but four losses from four games is not fulfilling their goals at present. Former MK Dons and Charlton boss Robinson’s primary target after a difficult season last term is mid-table, but the mediocrity so far leaves the U’s in the mire.

Kevin Nolan (Notts County)

Kevin Nolan was critical of his Notts County players after a third loss from four games (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Notts County are at the foot of the Football League after collecting only one point from four matches. Following Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss at Newport, Nolan said: “The lads have gifted the opposition three goals again tonight. We’re getting it wrong at key moments in the game and it’s simply not good enough for me.” The comments will either have the desired effect, or… well, it is a gamble from the former West Ham and Newcastle captain.

