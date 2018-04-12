Oscars, scientific discoveries and more things Harry Kane has claimed, according to Twitter

Harry Kane’s successful appeal to be awarded Tottenham’s second goal from their Premier League game against Stoke has become football fans’ hot topic.

Naturally much of the discussion is teasing in its nature, with many fans taking to Twitter to suggest the Spurs striker isn’t stopping at taking a goal from teammate Christian Eriksen.

In a debatable order of significance, here are some more things he is allegedly laying claim to.

Mario Mandzukic’s goal for Juventus

Mandzukic goal now being given to Harry Kane. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 11, 2018

In fact all the goals from their game against Real Madrid

I just asked Mo Salah if he saw the goal in the Real Madrid game. He said Which one? I said it doesn't matter which one, they were both scored by Harry Kane. It was so funny. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) April 11, 2018

Ronaldo’s bicycle kick

This week’s champions league is unreal. Harry Kane’s bicycle kick just wiped off the board with Juve’s goals. — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) April 11, 2018

All 1,283 of Pele’s goals

Harry Kane is about to claim them https://t.co/mKcDzmpLHb — Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) April 11, 2018

This Bake Off showstopper

We're awarding this showstopper to Harry Kane. Apparently he's been near a tent once. That's enough evidence. pic.twitter.com/Q9wO55eacR — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) April 11, 2018

An Oscar

The #PL’s Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel has awarded @HKane with an Oscar for best picture. pic.twitter.com/JVVx8KvVn3 — Kristian (@vonstrenginho) April 11, 2018

This guy’s child

Harry Kane just claimed my first child. — Lee Nelson (@RealLeeNelson) April 11, 2018

The Moon landing

Oh my word. Harry Kane is really losing it now 😯 pic.twitter.com/4G6HsuxZw5 — Rob Ross ⚽️☕️ (@gooner145) April 11, 2018

Discovering penicillin

Harry Kane has rightly and finally been recognised as discovering penicillin. Congratulations Harry. — Justin Moorhouse (@justinmoorhouse) April 11, 2018

Christian Eriksen’s Fifa team of the week card

BREAKING: Tottenham Hotspur have made an appeal to @EASPORTSFIFA for Eriksens TOTW card to be removed and awarded to Harry Kane https://t.co/BZTjRHeyyJ — Liam (@OfficialVizeh) April 11, 2018

You can’t do that to someone on Fifa Ultimate Team.