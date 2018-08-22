Orla Comerford claims Ireland's fifth medal at Para-Athletics European Championships

Back to Sport Home

Ireland have won a fifth medal at the World Para-Athletics European Championships in Berlin.

Orla Comerford has claimed a bronze in the women's 200-metres T-13.

Meath's Paul Keogan has finished in fifth place in the final of the men's 200-metres T-37. Michal Kotkowski won the race for Poland.

Still to come is Patrick Monahan who will be in action in the men's 400-metre T-53 final.

Earlier, Noelle Lenihan twice broke the world record en route to claiming gold in the F-38 discus.

The Cork athlete set a new world's best throw of 32.95 metres.

KEYWORDS: athletics, para-athletics, Ireland

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport