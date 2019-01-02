Opportunities to impress as clinical Waterford see off Cork

Cork 1-18 - 1-24 Waterford

The auditions continue, with both Cork and Waterford giving plenty of panellists an opportunity to impress in tonight’s Co-Op Superstores Munster SHL clash in chilly Mallow.

Winners Waterford were more clinical than their opponents and deserved the win - playing with the wind, they had an early scoring burst by Stephen Bennett.

His 0-3 in three minutes was reeled in quickly by Cork, with Robbie O’Flynn and William Kearney contributing.

DJ Foran of Waterford is tackled by William Kearney, left, and Niall O'Leary of Cork during the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League 2019 match between Cork and Waterford at Mallow GAA Grounds in Mallow. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Waterford settled, however, and five on the bounce pushed them 0-8 to 0-4 ahead on 14 minutes, Kevin Moran’s long-range effort the pick of those scores.

Cork had a goal on 21 minutes, Aidan Walsh finishing a Declan Dalton sideline to the net, making it 1-5 to 0-10. Dalton and Bennett swapped frees before a Dalton brace levelled the game at 1-8 to 0-11.

Mallow man Cormac Murphy nudged Cork ahead with two minutes to the break but Bennett (free) levelled. Dalton drove over two late frees to leave it 1-11 to 0-12 at the half.

Waterford resumed with a goal, Brick Walsh availing of a defensive mix-up to fire home, and three good points - Tommy Ryan (two) and Barron - pushed them 1-15 to 1-12 ahead.

Waterford were in charge and Cork needed a Cormac Murphy point to stay in touch. Bennett (free) and Kearney responded, leaving it 1-17 to 1-14 on 51 minutes.

Murphy and Bennett (free) swapped scores, maintaining Waterford’s advantage before Bennett hit a monster to stretch the visitors’ lead to four turning into the last ten minutes, and they held out for the win.

Scorers for Cork: D. Dalton (0-9, 7 frees); A. Walsh (1-0); C. Murphy (0-3); M. O’Halloran (0-2); R. O’Flynn, W. Kearney, T. O’Mahony, C. Joyce (0-1 each.)

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett (0-13, 10 frees); M. Kearney (0-4); M. Walsh (1-0); T. Ryan, K. Moran, J. Barron (0-2), J. Prendergast (0-1).

CORK: P. Collins, N. O’Leary, D. Griffin, D. Lowney, C. Joyce, T. O’Mahony, R. Downey, C. Cahalane, W. Kearney, C. Murphy, M. O’Halloran, A. Walsh, J. Coughlan, D. Dalton, R. O’Flynn.

Subs: C. Beausang for O’Flynn (inj, 24); C. O’Callaghan for Lowney (inj, 33); E. Murphy for Walsh (inj, HT); S. O’Leary Hayes for Downey (61); P Leopold for Coughlan (62).

WATERFORD: B. Nolan, S. McNulty, S. Fives, N. Connors (c), J. Henley, M. O’Brien, M. Walsh, J. Barron, B. O’Halloran, K. Moran, M. Kearney, DJ Foran, T. Ryan, Stephen Bennett, C. Roche.

Subs: C. Prunty for O’Brien (53); S. Roche for Walsh (55); A. Gleeson for Moran (63); J. Prendergast for C. Roche (66); K. Bennett for McNulty (70).

Referee: J. Murphy (Limerick).