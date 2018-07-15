Opinion split on decision to award France penalty in World Cup final

Pundits and players past and present were at odds as to whether Video Assistant Referee was used correctly after the award of a penalty which handed France a 2-1 half-time lead in the World Cup final.

With the scores locked at 1-1, Antoine Griezmann’s corner was handled in the area by Ivan Perisic after Blaise Matuidi missed his glancing header, however referee Nestor Pitana referred to VAR and pointed to the spot for Griezmann to regain the lead for Les Bleus.

The French went on to win the final 4-2 and claim the World Cup for the second time.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at how social media reacted to the decision.

- Press Association
