Opinion split on decision to award France penalty in World Cup final

Pundits and players past and present were at odds as to whether Video Assistant Referee was used correctly after the award of a penalty which handed France a 2-1 half-time lead in the World Cup final.

With the scores locked at 1-1, Antoine Griezmann’s corner was handled in the area by Ivan Perisic after Blaise Matuidi missed his glancing header, however referee Nestor Pitana referred to VAR and pointed to the spot for Griezmann to regain the lead for Les Bleus.

The French went on to win the final 4-2 and claim the World Cup for the second time.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at how social media reacted to the decision.

It was all going too well! Ridiculous decision 😡 NO NO NO VAR #FRACRO #Worldcup2018Russia — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) July 15, 2018

Noooooooo!!!! Can’t give that. Jeez VAR. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 15, 2018

It’s the referee’s mistake not VAR! VAR is just a replay of an incident!! #WorldCup #FRACRO — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 15, 2018

If the ref decides in real time it’s not a pen. That should be that. Nobody in the ear. If he’s unsure, he should be allowed to check. We don’t need 5 people in a studio somewhere else. Just copy both codes of Rugby. It works! 🙈👍🏻 — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) July 15, 2018

VAR VAR VAR VAR — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 15, 2018

Shocking call from the referee never a penalty. Bad side of Var again #WorldCupRussia2018 — Jason MCATEER (@MCATEER4) July 15, 2018

If one of the French players headed the ball and it hit Perisic then yes I understand it will be called a penalty. No French players anywhere near the ball to score other than the run across the near post. Referee is given what he has seen and in the rule book it's a handball.🙈 — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) July 15, 2018

Shambles of a decision... #var — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) July 15, 2018

I think every player has to cut there arms off next season... #VAR — Yussuf Y. Poulsen (@YussufYurary) July 15, 2018

Definitely a penalty for me! Anywhere else on the pitch and it’s a free kick. No handball is deliberate but arm outstretched makes body bigger and therefore a pen #WorldCupFinal #FRACRO — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) July 15, 2018

I’m not having that one bit 👎🏻 — Steve Sidwell (@sjsidwell) July 15, 2018

Well done France 2-1 up - The Laws of the game say Handball has to be deliberate!!!!! VAR a success so far ? Do be a favour — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) July 15, 2018

Of course there is a VAR pen in the final 🙄🤦🏻‍♂️ #FRAvsCRO — adam federici (@federici32) July 15, 2018

So the ref takes 5 minutes to decides wether he wants to give a penalty or not and extra time is only 3 min? — Ryan Babel (@Ryanbabel) July 15, 2018

- Press Association