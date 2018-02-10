'Only the good die young': Football world pays tribute to Liam Miller

Update 14.56pm: Cork City manager John Caulfield has paid tribute to his former player Liam Miller, writes Stephen Barry.

The thoughts of the club are with his family, his wife Clare and children Kory, Leo and Belle, Caulfield said.

He also remembered Miller's sons attending training during their father's year at Turner's Cross.

🎥 John Caulfield opens his pre-President’s Cup press conference by paying tribute to Liam Miller #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/jrmSd6xB0F — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) February 10, 2018

"I think everyone is shocked and saddened," said Caulfield.

"While we have known that he was very sick, we are just thinking of his family, particularly his wife and three kids. When he was here, his two sons, Kory and Leo, used to be at training quite a bit. It does put everything into perspective. It’s hard to imagine what has happened, just three years after he was here.

“He got to the highest level, winning international caps and playing for some big clubs. He was so modest, nothing ever went to his head. He came in every day and trained; a lovely person with a great attitude, a down to earth, humble guy.”

Books of condolences will be opened at the club shop in Douglas Village Shopping Centre and club office in Bishopstown when they re-open on Tuesday morning.

Update 13.08pm: An impeccably observed minute's silence was held at Celtic Park in memory of Liam Miller, writes Stephen Barry.

Before the game, Packie Bonner told BBC Scotland about his time as part of the Ireland set-up when Miller was first called up.

"I remember him breaking into the international team with Brian Kerr - I was on his coaching staff. He was an unassuming young man off the pitch but on it, he was a brilliant young player. It's a really, really sad day for his family and everybody connected with him down in Cork.

"I spoke to his mother recently and they were very sad about what was happening to him, and he's gone now."

On BT Sport 1, his former Man United teamamte Rio Ferdinand, said of Miller: "What a real, honest human. A genuine pure person. A great guy and sad to see someone taken away so early."

Rio Ferdinand pays tribute to former teammate Liam Miller. #RIPLiamMiller pic.twitter.com/GzRxJPuhIf — eir Sport (@eirSport) February 10, 2018

A minute's silence was also observed before Melbourne City's A-League match this morning and before all Cork Schoolboys League games.

Minute silence at the @corksl under 16 local Cup match this morning between @kilreencelticfc and Killinardrish-Coachford in memory of Liam Miller who sadly passed away last night. #RipLiamMiller pic.twitter.com/f67LNeVhrv — Andrew Horgan (@AndrewHorgan) February 10, 2018

Update 12.18pm: Martin O'Neill has paid tribute to "an excellent footballer and a fantastic man", who will be "greatly missed, writes Stephen Barry.

The Republic of Ireland manager gave Miller his big break at Celtic, and he recalled one of the midfielder's famous Champions League goals at Celtic Park.

Liam Miller tributes outside Celtic Park before the Scottish Cup fifth round match at Celtic Park. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA

"I remember the impact that Liam had in a big Champions League match against Lyon. We were pressing strongly and trying to find the breakthrough when Liam scored a magical goal that gave us momentum to win the game," said O'Neill.

"At the end of that season, Liam moved on to Manchester United but had already made a strong mark at Celtic Park and the players were extremely disappointed to see him go.

"Liam's passing is very sad and he will be greatly missed. He was an excellent footballer and a fantastic man."

Original story (10.52am): Liam Miller's former teammates have paid tribute to a "down to earth" man off the field and "model pro" on it, after the 36-year-old died from pancreatic cancer yesterday, writes Stephen Barry.

"Humble" and "gentleman" were the most used words to describe the former Celtic, Man United and Ireland midfielder.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of Liam Miller, who brought skill and passion to his games, for the Republic of Ireland, Cork City, Celtic, Manchester Utd. and other clubs. I send my condolences to his family and friends, and all those who love Irish sport.” — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) February 10, 2018

Our thoughts, and those of the football world, are with the family and friends of former @FAIreland midfielder Liam Miller, who passed away on Friday pic.twitter.com/dHqqcUzNlW — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) February 10, 2018

"I genuinely look back and think, 'I played for Celtic', my boyhood club," Miller told the Irish Examiner after joining Cork City in February 2015.

"I dreamed of playing for Man United and I got that opportunity as well. I don't know how many other people can say they played for their two childhood clubs, or even one childhood club.

"Of course, I would have loved to play more games, don't get me wrong, but I got to learn from some of the best players ever. Looking back, it was wonderful.

"Growing up for me, I just wanted to play football. And as I got better and better, the opportunities came around for me. Nothing's ever guaranteed - you could get an injury in the morning, touch wood - but I worked my socks off and the hard work paid off for me."

Celtic will hold a minute's silence and wear black armbands when they welcome Partick Thistle to Celtic Park at 12.15pm.

Miller's former teammates, including John Hartson and Stiliyan Petrov who have suffered from other forms of cancer, expressed their dismay on a sad day.

Everyone at #CelticFC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.



RIP Liam, YNWA. pic.twitter.com/vMkT1CtJ2m — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 9, 2018

Rest In Peace young man 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wWWPGpFDVF — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) February 10, 2018

Terrible news Liam Miller has lost his battle.. sad day to all those who knew him. Thoughts and prayers are with his family and close friends Rest In Peace young man 🙏 — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) February 10, 2018

Im deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and old team mate Liam Miler😢my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. RIP my friend🙏🏼 — Stiliyan Petrov (@StanPetrov19) February 9, 2018

Terribly sad news about Liam Miller. Taken too young.Thoughts go out to his family. — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 9, 2018

Can’t believe my old team mate Liam miller @CelticFC has passed away today.. taken far too soon.. horrific news.. thoughts and prayers with his family at this time #RipLiam 🍀💚 — Mark Burchill (@Burchyboy27) February 9, 2018

His teammate with Ireland and Sunderland, Stephen Elliott paid tribute to his former roommate, saying, "most of all he is one of the few people in football who I consider a true friend. I'm absolutely devastated for him and his young family. I'm sure he is resting with the angels now. RIP Chewy love you x".

Liam was a great team mate & room mate. He was also a top opponent. But most of all he is one of the few people in football who I consider a true friend. I'm absolutely devastated for him and his young family. I'm sure he is resting with the angels now. RIP Chewy love you x 😭 pic.twitter.com/YB8b9UzJwt — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) February 9, 2018

Sad hearing the awful news that Liam Miller has passed away this evening, taken far so soon by a terrible disease. Proud to have shared a dressing room with him over the years. #RIPLiamMiller — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) February 9, 2018

So incredibly sad to hear that Liam Miller has passed tonight. Made my international debut with Liam at Lansdown Rd and I was fortunate enough to stand behind and watch his stunning strike fly into the top corner against Sweden. Thoughts and prayers are with his family🙏🏼 🇮🇪 — Wayne Henderson (@W_Hendo) February 9, 2018

RIP Liam Miller. Was lucky enough to room with Liam on a few international trips.. top player and a great person. Thoughts and prayers with his loved ones. 🙏🏽 — STEVEN REID (@stevenreid12) February 9, 2018

RIP Liam miller was a honour to play with you such a good footballer and a great guy as well such sad news thoughts go out to his family at this sad time 💔🙏🏾 — Clinton Morrison (@morrisonclinton) February 9, 2018

Extremely sad news,Rest in peace Liam Miller, a gentleman — Kevin Doyle (@KevinDoyle1983) February 9, 2018

Rest In Peace Liam Miller, taken way too soon, my thoughts and prayers are with Liams family, friends and club mates 🙏🏼 #ireland #celtic #manchester pic.twitter.com/FT5WTrCcJd — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) February 10, 2018

Man United's David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand, Louis Saha and current captain Michael Carrick were among those to remember the Corkman.

Manchester United is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of our former midfielder Liam Miller. We extend our condolences to his loved ones at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/k87wINacg3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 10, 2018

Terribly sad to hear the news of Liam Miller passing away this morning. Liam was at utd when I first signed. Same age as me. So very sad. Thoughts and prayers with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/GVFqRWIrVb — Michael Carrick (@carras16) February 10, 2018

At Utd Liam Miller, was a quiet, unassuming, humble lad who loved playing and training always striving to give his all everyday. A model pro.

condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/1rkmab0WVY — Brian McClair (@BrianMcClair13) February 10, 2018

Waking up to the news that my old @ManUtd teammate Liam Miller has passed away. Such tragic news... my thoughts go out to his family! pic.twitter.com/i0nUbCnlH1 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 10, 2018

Blessed to have worked with such a nice footballer Liam Miller. Very sad news, only the good die young, thoughts with his family & friends pic.twitter.com/7eHdGKES7v — Mike Phelan (@Mike_Phelan_1) February 10, 2018

"The future is guaranteed to no one," wrote Cork City's Alan Bennett, in remembering his "humble, funny, extremely talented" former teammate.

Everyone @CorkCityFC is deeply saddened by the passing of our former player, Liam Miller. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. May he rest in peace. #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/kEzVmayVXM — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) February 10, 2018

In 5 months Liam Miller's life changed dramatically. His young children & wife, his family, his friends lives changed forever. The future is guaranteed to no one. Brutal Sad-humble, funny, extremely talented and privilege to watch & play football with. Rest in peace Liam x pic.twitter.com/FkYKClLxvc — Alan Bennett (@ABenno15) February 10, 2018

Such sad sad news about Liam was in awe of him when he first came to Cork, you then realise he’s so humble and down to earth and a genuinely nice guy. Was an honour/pleasure to play with you! my thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends #RIPLiamMiller pic.twitter.com/XVWcdFrX7i — Karl Sheppard (@karlsheppard9) February 10, 2018

What an honour it was to share a dressing room with this man. Brought quality to it both on the pitch as a player and off it as a man. A true gent who will be sorely missed . Thoughts and prayers tonight go out to his family and friends. #RIPLiamMiller pic.twitter.com/kypDlFItTA — Johnny Dunleavy (@Johnny_Dunleavy) February 10, 2018

Absolutely devastating news tonight. It was an honor and a privilege to share a dressing room with you. Thanks for the memories Miller, an absolute gentleman. Thoughts and prayers are with Liam’s family at this difficult time #RIPLiamMiller 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/e3fGwYg7Rl — Steven Beattie (@steven5beattie) February 10, 2018

Life is cruel sometimes 😔! What a player , but most importantly what a person . Absolute role model this guy was to me . Honoured to call him a friend . Watch over your family big man . Rest In Peace Miller xx pic.twitter.com/hIUDmTL9jK — Garry Buckley (@GarryBuckley) February 10, 2018

Privilege to have shared a pitch with you but even bigger privilege to know you as a person. Genuinely nice guy who you never would have known accomplished everything he did. Thoughts are with Liam’s family and friends. Rest in peace Liam pic.twitter.com/ccCAf8648t — Kev O Connor (@kevoconnor12) February 10, 2018

Hugely privileged to have met Liam and played with him . What a great fella and player he was. No airs or graces, enjoyed the crack, played at the highest level in the game.Thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. — liam kearney (@liamkearney7) February 10, 2018

His ex-teammates at Sunderland, Hibernian, Leeds United, QPR and Danish club AGF Aarhus also marked the Miller's passing.

Tam McManus, who played with Miller at Hibs, wrote, "(I) Think you can see the esteem that Liam Miller was held in by supporters of every club he either played for or against with the tributes to him tonight. Such a wonderfully talented player but more importantly a lovely, humble person who never changed despite the wealth and success".

We are saddened to hear this evening that former #SAFC midfielder Liam Miller has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/MQqL3x2acN — Sunderland AFC 🔴⚪ (@SunderlandAFC) February 9, 2018

Rest in Peace Liam Miller. So sad. ❤️ — David Meyler (@DavidMeyler7) February 9, 2018

RIP Liam Miller. Devastating news. Great player but more importantly fantastic person. So sad. Thoughts with his family. — Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) February 9, 2018

Can't believe my old team-mate Liam miller has passed away today Horrific news Thoughts and prayers with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/Zo3VPvmijy — Michael Chopra (@MichaelChopra) February 10, 2018

We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of former Hibernian midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/XWURtc72M3 — Hibernian FC (@HibsOfficial) February 9, 2018

Think you can see the esteem that Liam Miller was held in by supporters of every club he either played for or against with the tributes to him tonight. Such a wonderfully talented player but more importantly a lovely, humble person who never changed despite the wealth and success — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) February 9, 2018

Everyone at Leeds United are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former #LUFC midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts are with his family and friends pic.twitter.com/4rtm5yOL1v — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 9, 2018

Waking up to the news that my old teammate @LUFC Liam Miller has passed away.Such tragic news.What a gifted footballer he was and a true gentleman https://t.co/XQgAn5UpuH Liam. — Shaun Derry (@shaunpderry) February 10, 2018

💙 #QPR are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder Liam Miller, aged just 36.



Our thoughts go out to Liam's family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/nZIJTbICRW — QPR FC (@QPRFC) February 9, 2018

Det er med bedrøvelse og sorg, at vi her til morgen har erfaret, at den tidligere AGF'er Liam Miller er død. Liam spillede for klubben i 2001-2002 sæsonen, hvor det blev til 18 kampe i den hvide trøje. Vores tanker er med Liams familie og venner i denne svære tid. #ksdh pic.twitter.com/HSevwp7407 — AGF (@AGFFodbold) February 10, 2018

Melbourne City paid tribute to Miller before their loss to Sydney FC this morning. They were one of his three clubs in Australia, where he won the A-League with Brisbane Roar less than four years ago.

VALE Liam Miller



BRFC are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of our Championship winning midfielder. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friend at this time. pic.twitter.com/cw1lr3BB6T — Brisbane Roar (@brisbaneroar) February 9, 2018

Everyone associated with Perth Glory is absolutely devastated by the tragic news that our former midfielder, Liam Miller, has passed away at the age of just 36.

He had been suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Our thoughts are with his young family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ZizaqEgYRh — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) February 10, 2018

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former @MelbourneCity midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts are with his friends, former teammates and family at this time pic.twitter.com/h15ALir6DK — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) February 10, 2018

Rest in peace, Liam.