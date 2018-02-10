'Only the good die young': Football world pays tribute to Liam Miller

Update 14.56pm: Cork City manager John Caulfield has paid tribute to his former player Liam Miller, writes Stephen Barry.

The thoughts of the club are with his family, his wife Clare and children Kory, Leo and Belle, Caulfield said.

He also remembered Miller's sons attending training during their father's year at Turner's Cross.

"I think everyone is shocked and saddened," said Caulfield.

"While we have known that he was very sick, we are just thinking of his family, particularly his wife and three kids. When he was here, his two sons, Kory and Leo, used to be at training quite a bit. It does put everything into perspective. It’s hard to imagine what has happened, just three years after he was here.

“He got to the highest level, winning international caps and playing for some big clubs. He was so modest, nothing ever went to his head. He came in every day and trained; a lovely person with a great attitude, a down to earth, humble guy.”

Books of condolences will be opened at the club shop in Douglas Village Shopping Centre and club office in Bishopstown when they re-open on Tuesday morning.

Update 13.08pm: An impeccably observed minute's silence was held at Celtic Park in memory of Liam Miller, writes Stephen Barry.

Before the game, Packie Bonner told BBC Scotland about his time as part of the Ireland set-up when Miller was first called up.

"I remember him breaking into the international team with Brian Kerr - I was on his coaching staff. He was an unassuming young man off the pitch but on it, he was a brilliant young player. It's a really, really sad day for his family and everybody connected with him down in Cork.

"I spoke to his mother recently and they were very sad about what was happening to him, and he's gone now."

On BT Sport 1, his former Man United teamamte Rio Ferdinand, said of Miller: "What a real, honest human. A genuine pure person. A great guy and sad to see someone taken away so early."

A minute's silence was also observed before Melbourne City's A-League match this morning and before all Cork Schoolboys League games.

Update 12.18pm: Martin O'Neill has paid tribute to "an excellent footballer and a fantastic man", who will be "greatly missed, writes Stephen Barry.

The Republic of Ireland manager gave Miller his big break at Celtic, and he recalled one of the midfielder's famous Champions League goals at Celtic Park.

Liam Miller tributes outside Celtic Park before the Scottish Cup fifth round match at Celtic Park. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA

"I remember the impact that Liam had in a big Champions League match against Lyon. We were pressing strongly and trying to find the breakthrough when Liam scored a magical goal that gave us momentum to win the game," said O'Neill.

"At the end of that season, Liam moved on to Manchester United but had already made a strong mark at Celtic Park and the players were extremely disappointed to see him go.

"Liam's passing is very sad and he will be greatly missed. He was an excellent footballer and a fantastic man."

Original story (10.52am): Liam Miller's former teammates have paid tribute to a "down to earth" man off the field and "model pro" on it, after the 36-year-old died from pancreatic cancer yesterday, writes Stephen Barry.

"Humble" and "gentleman" were the most used words to describe the former Celtic, Man United and Ireland midfielder.

"I genuinely look back and think, 'I played for Celtic', my boyhood club," Miller told the Irish Examiner after joining Cork City in February 2015.

"I dreamed of playing for Man United and I got that opportunity as well. I don't know how many other people can say they played for their two childhood clubs, or even one childhood club.

"Of course, I would have loved to play more games, don't get me wrong, but I got to learn from some of the best players ever. Looking back, it was wonderful.

"Growing up for me, I just wanted to play football. And as I got better and better, the opportunities came around for me. Nothing's ever guaranteed - you could get an injury in the morning, touch wood - but I worked my socks off and the hard work paid off for me."

Celtic will hold a minute's silence and wear black armbands when they welcome Partick Thistle to Celtic Park at 12.15pm.

Miller's former teammates, including John Hartson and Stiliyan Petrov who have suffered from other forms of cancer, expressed their dismay on a sad day.

His teammate with Ireland and Sunderland, Stephen Elliott paid tribute to his former roommate, saying, "most of all he is one of the few people in football who I consider a true friend. I'm absolutely devastated for him and his young family. I'm sure he is resting with the angels now. RIP Chewy love you x".

Man United's David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand, Louis Saha and current captain Michael Carrick were among those to remember the Corkman.

"The future is guaranteed to no one," wrote Cork City's Alan Bennett, in remembering his "humble, funny, extremely talented" former teammate.

His ex-teammates at Sunderland, Hibernian, Leeds United, QPR and Danish club AGF Aarhus also marked the Miller's passing.

Tam McManus, who played with Miller at Hibs, wrote, "(I) Think you can see the esteem that Liam Miller was held in by supporters of every club he either played for or against with the tributes to him tonight. Such a wonderfully talented player but more importantly a lovely, humble person who never changed despite the wealth and success".

Melbourne City paid tribute to Miller before their loss to Sydney FC this morning. They were one of his three clubs in Australia, where he won the A-League with Brisbane Roar less than four years ago.

Rest in peace, Liam.
By Stephen Barry

