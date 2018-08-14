'One of the strong points of the GAA': Dublin star praises Asian Games ahead of 2018 edition

By Joel Slattery

There will be more players - and bigger crowds - than ever before at the forthcoming FEXCO Asian Gaelic Games in Bangkok.

That is the prediction of Derryman and Asian County Board chairman Joe Trolan.

"People have heard how much fun and excitement there was at last year's event in Bangkok and I think there'll be more this year, maybe 850 or 900," says Trolan.

Dublin star Jack McCaffrey is a big fan of the concept.

"It seems to be a really fantastic tournament," he said, just days after helping Dublin to another All-Ireland football final.

"It's one of the strong points of the GAA at the moment.

"Abroad, it is such a pillar of the community," he said adding that when his sister emigrated, the first thing she did was seek out a nearby GAA club.

Video by Jerome Quinn