One change to Kerry minor football team ahead of Cork clash

There is one change to the Kerry minor football team for tomorrow’s Munster MFC semi-final at Austin Stack Park.

David Mangan of Laune Rangers is in at corner-back for Owen Fitzgerald as the Kingdom bid for a 26th consecutive victory at minor level. Peter Keane's side overcame Tipperary by 1-15 to 0-4 in their opening game last month.

Cork and Kerry met at this juncture last year, the latter scoring a 2-17 to 1-10 win at Páirc Uí Rinn. Throw-in at Tralee is 7pm.

Kerry: M Kelliher (Glenflesk); C Flannery (Dingle), K O’Donoghue (Legion), D Mangan (Laune Rangers); C Moriarty (Annascaul), D McCarthy (Kenmare), D Murphy (Rathmore); D Rahilly (Rathmore), D Lyne (Legion); P Walsh (Brosna), P O’Shea (Kilcummin),K Falvey (Annascaul); P D’Arcy (Glenflesk), J Kennelly (Ballydonoghue), R Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht).