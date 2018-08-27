On-board F1 camera shows how close Charles Leclerc came to disaster

Stunning on-board footage shows how close Sauber driver Charles Leclerc came to an horrific collision with Fernando Alonso at Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

The incident happened on the first turn with Alonso sent airborne after being shunted into the air by Nico Hulkenberg’s Renault.

And it was the controversial Halo - the new cockpit protector - that saved Leclerc as the video - posted by the F1 Twitter account - shows Alonso's car bounce off the recently introduced safety device.