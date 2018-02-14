Olympic rower Claire Lambe announces retirement

Claire Lambe has announced her retirement from international competition, aged 27.

The Olympian enjoyed a stellar career and was part of the first female Irish crew to reach an Olympic A Final.

Alongside Sinead Lynch, Lambe rowed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, finished 6th overall.

Claire Lambe, left, with Sinead Lynch

Lambe was an Irish Champion in the 2013 and 2014 women's single scull and a silver medalist at the World University Championships in 2012.

She also recorded two fourth-place finishes in the lightweight single scull at the U23 World Championship in 2012 and European Championship in 2013.

Rowing Ireland wished Claire "the very best in her retirement from international rowing and hope to see her on the domestic circuit for many seasons to come."

