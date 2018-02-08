Olympic Council of Ireland announce Peter Sherrard as new CEO

The Olympic Council of Ireland has announced that Peter Sherrard will be the organisations new CEO.

Mr Sherrard will take over the reins at the OCI in May.

He joins from the FAI where he was the Operations Director with responsibility for International Team Operations and Match Operations.

Mr Sherrard has also worked as Head of Communications at Ryanair and Director of Communications at the FAI.

"I am delighted to have been appointed CEO at this exciting time of growth and change at the OCI," said Mr Sherrard.

"I look forward to working with the Board and staff of the OCI to build on the good work of the past 12 months.

"I share the Board’s commitment to placing athletes and Federations at the centre of everything we do at the OCI.

"With the Winter Games currently underway in Pyeongchang and the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo fast approaching I am committed to working with Team Ireland and our partners to help deliver world-class support for our athletes."

Speaking about the appointed, Sarah Keane, President of the OCI, said: "We are very pleased that we have been successful in attracting a person of the calibre and experience of Peter to the Olympic Council of Ireland.

"His hands-on experience and leadership skills will be of great value to us as we continue to pursue our athlete centred programme of reform.

"With the recent launch of our new strategy, Peter is starting at a time of real growth and development for the Olympic movement in Ireland.

"He will lead our journey towards making a real difference and adding significant value to Irish Olympic sport.

"Irish Olympians inspire the Nation and we want to enhance and support our athletes, coaches, and Federations to deliver on their Olympic goals, dreams and ambitions.

"On behalf of the Board and staff of the OCI we look forward to working with Peter to deliver for our athletes, Member Federations and the Irish sporting public into the future."