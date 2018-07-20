Olympian Jonty Evans regains consciousness

Jonty Evans has regained consciousness six weeks after a heavy fall.

The 46-year-old Olympian suffered a significant brain injury in the incident at the Tattersalls International Horse Trials in Co. Meath on June 3.

In the past 10 days, there has been a slow improvement in his condition and he's "beginning to interact positively with the medical team and his family".

Physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions will continue into the foreseeable future.

A statement released on behalf of the Evans family read: "We are pleased to report that over the past 10 days Jonty's condition has continued to slowly improve.

"Jonty has now regained consciousness and is beginning to interact positively with the medical team and his family.

"Jonty is having physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions, which will continue for the foreseeable future as he regains strength and his head injury continues to improve.

"Due to the need for Jonty to remain in a quiet and calm environment for a significant period of time, and to continue his recovery as privately as possible, the medical team have advised the family to keep visitors strictly to a minimum.

"The family deeply appreciate all the actions, support and kind words that Jonty has received over the past weeks from the Eventing Community - they have found this a great source of strength.

"If you wish to make a donation, the family’s chosen charity is the David Foster Injured Riders Fund.

"Jonty’s family thank everybody for their kind thoughts, continued support and best wishes."