Ollie Canning backs Galway to retain All-Ireland title

Four-time All-Star Ollie Canning believes Galway's experience will see them retain the Liam McCarthy Cup.

The Tribesmen are gearing up for Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Hurling final against Limerick at Croke Park.

1988 was the last time Galway won a second successive All-Ireland title.

It is Limerick's first appearance in the final since 2007, and Canning says they will have to cope with a host of new demands.

"It's a big day, I mean, people say it's another day but you're going to be on the field earlier the next day, you're gonna have the parade, meeting the President etc," said Canning.

"There's a circus really around All-Ireland final day and if Limerick can handle that then they'll have a great chance.

"But I just think that Galway will get over the line by two or three points."

Digital Desk