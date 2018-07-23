Olivier Giroud just completed his forfeit after France’s World Cup win

After winning the 2018 World Cup with France, Olivier Giroud remained true to his word and shaved his head.

The Chelsea striker played 546 minutes of France’s successful campaign in Russia – and as a result of an apparent bet, he shaved his hair off in the aftermath.

Giroud helped deliver the second Fifa World Cup in France’s history, starting in the final which Les Bleus won 4-2 against Croatia.

Olivier has delivered on his promise of shaving his head if France won the World Cup! 👏 https://t.co/IuJNdReSck — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 23, 2018

🤩 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 22, 2018

The style move divided opinion, with some mourning the departure of his beautiful barnet…

Giroud shaved his beautiful hair off 😭😭😭😭 Suppose it still doesn't look too bad but still...😭😭 — Shaheen Ashraf (@topgooner100) July 22, 2018

… while others admired the versatility of Giroud’s look.

Giroud still looks decent without the hair — Yarin⚡ (@ghost86ix8) July 22, 2018

A selection of rumoured bets emerged after France won the World Cup, with centre-back Adil Rami saying he would fight two-time Olympic gold medal-winning French judoka Teddy Riner.

Challenges that French players accepted in the event they won the World Cup:

Hugo Lloris: a pub crawl in Nice

Nabil Fékir & Olivier Giroud: Shaved head

Blaise Matuidi: Paris to Turin cycle

Thomas Lemar: Dye his hair

Adil Rami: Fight Teddy Riner — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 16, 2018

To be fair to Rami, he also stayed true to his word – appearing on television with Riner for a bit of fun.

Giroud definitely had the easier forfeit.

- Press Association