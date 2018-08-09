Oliver Dingley forced to withdraw from 3-metre springboard due to illness

Oliver Dingley has been forced to withdraw from the 3-metre springboard at the European Diving Championship in Edinburgh.

Dingley had a top 10 finish in the 1-metre springboard earlier this week, but has been feeling unwell and was advised by a doctor not to compete.

Meanwhile, Thomas Barr and Leon Reid both go for gold at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin this evening.

Barr runs in the 400 metres hurdles final, Reid in the final of the 200 metres.

English born Reid can become the first Irish sprinter to win a medal at the Championship, just days after the confirmation of his international transfer.