Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out to emulate Sir Matt Busby

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can achieve something only Sir Matt Busby has done before with Manchester United when he takes charge of his fourth match at Newcastle on Wednesday.

Solskjaer has made a dream start to his interim role at Old Trafford, overseeing three victories and 12 goals scored.

The Norwegian’s predecessor Jose Mourinho also won his first three league matches in charge but lost his fourth and only Busby, who chalked up five successive wins, has ever had a better start.

“This is the way we want to see ourselves attacking.”



Solskjaer has been aided by the fixture list, with Cardiff, Huddersfield and Bournemouth hardly the most formidable opposition, and the same can be said for Newcastle.

Rafael Benitez’s side have only won one of their last seven matches and began the round of fixtures sitting just three points above the relegation zone.

The only real negative so far for Solskjaer has been the failure to keep a clean sheet, with United having conceded 32 goals already this season, the most of the top 11 in the Premier League table and five more than 15th-placed Newcastle.

He said on manutd.com: “We are looking for that clean sheet, we are looking for that foundation to let those front four just go and enjoy themselves because, when you know you are keeping a clean sheet at the back, it is easier to perform and to create chances, nothing is rushed.” Solskjaer has had lots to celebrate during his brief tenure so far (Martin Rickett/PA)

What is certain is that, while Solskjaer is in the hotseat, United will keep trying to play with the attacking flair that has delighted fans.

“You don’t always get the results and points you maybe deserve and it’s about performances and playing the right way,” said the 45-year-old.

“As long as you play the right way, if you dominate games, then, more often than not, you’ll get enough points in the end. You can’t control if it goes in off the post or out and things like that.” Alexis Sanchez will be back in the squad at Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)

United have not won at St James’ Park since 2015, with Matt Ritchie scoring the only goal of the game last season.

Solskjaer will have to make a change in his defence, with Eric Bailly beginning a three-match ban following his late dismissal against Bournemouth.

Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo remain sidelined through injury so Phil Jones is set to come in and partner Victor Lindelof in defence.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has already confirmed Alexis Sanchez will be in the squad for the first time since November after recovering from a hamstring problem, while Marcus Rashford is expected to be available.

- Press Association