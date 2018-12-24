Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gears up for Old Trafford return

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes charge of his first home match as Manchester United’s caretaker manager as Huddersfield visit Old Trafford on St Stephen's Day.

The former United striker, brought in on a short-term deal after Jose Mourinho was dismissed last week, got his reign off to a flying start with a 5-1 win at Cardiff on Saturday.

It was only United’s second victory in seven Premier League games and lifted the mood after a frustrating first half of the season.

The travelling United supporters enjoyed the triumph and more free-spirited performance in Cardiff and Solskjaer’s men will now hope to build some momentum.

Defender Luke Shaw said: “As players, that’s what we want the fans to feel.

“Their support gives us that extra push and obviously it was very nice for them to have five goals. We haven’t done that for a while now.

“The most important thing is we got the three points and obviously we look forward now to the next game.

"We hope they enjoyed it as much as we did."@LukeShaw23 on the travelling #MUFC fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/D4vEdFPPvJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 23, 2018

“Obviously I hope everyone has a good Christmas and then looks forward to watching us at home on Boxing Day.”

United will sense an opportunity to further increase the feelgood factor surrounding Solskjaer’s arrival as they host a Huddersfield side who have lost their last five games. The Terriers are 19th in the table having won just two matches all season.

United are also at home as they take on Bournemouth on December 30 before travelling to Newcastle on January 2.

- Press Association