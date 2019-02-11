Oldham set to announce Paul Scholes as their new manager

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes is set to be appointed as Oldham’s new manager.

The Sky Bet League Two club have called a press conference for 2pm on Monday at which Scholes is expected to officially launch his managerial career.

His appointment had been held up while he awaited clearance from the English Football League (EFL) to take charge. Scholes owns a 10 per cent stake in National League promotion chasers Salford City and the EFL needed to investigate whether there would be a conflict of interest.

Oldham sacked Frankie Bunn in December and academy coach Pete Wild has been in caretaker charge while the club looked for a new permanent manager. Paul Scholes, centre, is set for his managerial debut (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Latics’ 3-0 win at Crawley on Saturday was their first in the league since New Year’s Day and it moved them up to 14th place in League Two, nine points off the play-off places.

Oldham’s next match is against Yeovil at Boundary Park on Tuesday night. It is unclear if Scholes will take charge for that match or whether his first game at the helm will be against Crewe at home on Saturday.

The 44-year-old, who spent his entire playing career with United and won 20 major trophies, including 11 Premier League titles, has very limited coaching experience but talked only last month about his eagerness to get back into football, almost six years since his retirement.

He has been working as a pundit for BT Sport in recent years and was part of the takeover of Salford City in 2014 with his old ‘Class of 92’ team-mates at United – Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Gary and Phil Neville. David Beckham also acquired a stake in the club last month.

