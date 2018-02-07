Offside goal stands after giant flag blocks VAR camera

The video assistant referee hit another snag on its bumpy road to being introduced in football globally last night.

VAR is currently being used in a number leagues across Europe, including Portugal.

Aves, bottom of the league, welcomed Boavista last night and were leading 2-0 when they put the game to bed with a third goal in the second half.

Vitor Gomes tapped the ball home on the volley but appeared to be in an offside position.

Referee Fabio Verissimo decided to use VAR to see if the goal should stand. However, a giant Boavista flag was blocking the VAR camera meaning a judgement could not be reached.

The goal stood, and the game ran out with Aves securing a 3-0 win.