Offaly referee sends message of forgiveness to attackers from hospital bed

The football referee who was seriously assaulted in Offaly on Sunday says he forgives his attackers.

Daniel Sweeney suffered a broken jaw and other facial injuries in the attack at a match in Horseleap.

He is now recovering in St James's Hospital in Dublin.

Video: Virgin Media News

But speaking to Virgin Media News, Daniel said he does not hold a grudge against the people who hurt him.

"I consider myself a man of faith, I want to say that I bear no animosity towards them whatsoever for what's happened," said Mr Sweeney.

"I actually would forgive them and that would be my message: I forgive you for what happened and hold no grudge."

