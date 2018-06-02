O'Donovan brothers win World Cup semi-final

Cork brothers Paul and Gary O'Donovan are through to the lightweight double sculls final at the World Cup Rowing Regatta in Belgrade.

The 2016 Olympic silver medalists have won their semi-final.

They'll be joined by Austria, Poland, Canada, Belgium and Switzerland in tomorrow's final.

Sanita Puspure is into the women’s single sculls final after placing second in her semi.

She finished just behind Denmark's Fie Udby Erichsen in that race, but ahead of Britain's Victoria Thornley.

- Digital desk