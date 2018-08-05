O'Donovan brothers: European silver medal 'will provide some motivation' for World Championships

Gary and Paul O'Donovan have won a silver medal for Ireland in the final of the Lightweight men's double sculls.

The Irish pair finished 1.99 seconds behind the winners Norway who completed the race in six minutes 20.85 seconds.

They just about held off Italy who came in third with a time of 6:22.84.

The Skibbereen duo qualified for the decider yesterday after winning their semi-final in Glasgow in a time of 6:28.14.

Silver for Gary and Paul O'Donovan in the lightweight men's double sculls at #Glasgow2018. They left themselves too much to do against a strong Norwegian crew #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/emDayvVxHD — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 5, 2018

After the race, the brothers admitted the Norwegians were just that little bit too strong for them.

Gary O'Donovan told RTÉ Sport: "We planned to keep within touching distance of them within the first 500m. The plan then was to move through towards the kilometre mark.

"We gained a lot on the Norwegians but they were just a bit fitter and stronger today,"

"It was a tough ould race" - Gary O'Donovan

"We're feeling pretty shagged now but we'll recover in time. We gave it a good old go; the Norwegians were just too quick.

His brother Paul said: "I'm a little bit disappointed with silver but we know the Norwegians are pretty good.

"The main focus for the year now will be the World Championships.

"There's a lot to do over the next few weeks but that will provide some motivation at least."