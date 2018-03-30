O'Connell: Munster cannot depend on Thomond atmosphere to overcome Toulon

Former Ireland and Lions captain Paul O'Connell says Munster cannot count on the Thomond Park factor to hand them victory in tomorrow's Champions Cup quarter final against Toulon.

The Province are without a number of key players for the visit of the star studded French team, but it is hoped Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway will be fit.

O'Connell played in a number of famous wins at the Limerick ground, but he says the Munster team cannot rely on the atmosphere.

"I think we get a little bit complacent that Thomond Park might actually win the game for you, that's when I become worried anyway," said the Ireland U20 assistant coach.

"We get incredible support, relentlessly over the years, and it will certainly be a factor at the weekend."



Captain @PeterOM6 is looking for a huge performance from the players and supporters alike as we take on the might of Toulon tomorrow! #MUNvRCT #SUAF pic.twitter.com/amDGElZUHr — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) March 30, 2018

"I think the place inspires players to perform well but that's what ultimately has to happen.

"The players have to perform well to beat Toulon."

Munster will be naming their side later today.

Digital Desk