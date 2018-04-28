O'Callaghan hangs up his boots with a victory over Harlequins

Donncha O'Callaghan stepped out on a rugby pitch for the final time this afternoon as he captained Worcester Warriors to victory over Harlequins.

Centre Ben Te'o grabbed the try which keeps Worcester in the Premiership for another season.

The Warriors needed just one point to condemn London Irish to relegation and they scored four first-half tries against a sorry Harlequins side which confirmed safety for them.

O'Callaghan came off on the hour to a standing ovation from the Sixways crowd and handshakes all around.

Many of his family made the trip over from Cork to watch him play his last game.

🎥 "I've had a great time in rugby. I now go back to my main role as a supporter and I look forward to enjoying it from the cosy seats!"@docallaghan4 thanks fans as he brings down the curtain on his career…

O'Callaghan is a double European Cup winner with Munster and a Grand Slam winner with Ireland and despite having the opportunity to play on, he is taking the decision to retire for his family.

Speaking on the Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 on Friday, O'Callaghan said "I just have my priorities wrong at the moment.

"Rugby, which I've loved and has been brilliant to me, needs to be replaced by what's more important and that's my family.

"I suppose like all our playing group over the last two years, we all got a reality check with everything that went on with Anthony (Foley) that you got to prioritise what's important in your life."

He has not made a decision on what the future holds for him professionally and will be spending his time focusing on his family.