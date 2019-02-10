Nuno insists ‘we’re not here for records’ as Wolves chase fourth successive win

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has warned his side not to chase records as they hunt a fourth straight win.

Newcastle travel to Molineux on Monday with in-form Wolves seventh in the Premier League having lost just three times in their last 14 outings.

Nuno’s side are in pole position to finish seventh, which would earn a Europa League play-off spot if the winners of the FA Cup also finish in the top four.

Wolves have beaten Leicester, Everton and West Ham in their last three top flight matches but have never won four consecutive Premier League games.

“We’re not here for the records, we’re not here for that,” Nuno told the club’s official site. “What we are here for is to improve, to work as a team, stay humble and work hard, trying to achieve the best performance that we can in every game.

“This is the mentality that we have. At Molineux on Monday against a tough team and we have to work very hard, improve things that we have to improve and back in Molineux with the support of our pack, we’ll try it.”

Wolves beat Newcastle 2-1 at St James’ Park two months ago thanks to Matt Doherty’s injury-time winner, a result which helped sparked their upturn in form.

Going into December on the back of a miserable run of just one point from six games, the Championship winners have since recorded seven victories from league 11 games – including wins over Chelsea and Tottenham – and have also beaten Liverpool en route to reaching the FA Cup fifth round.

Nuno added: “I love everything about football. When we have these special last-minute goals that gives you so much, like Matt’s did at Newcastle, it’s very enjoyable.

“You can see by their last performances that Newcastle are very organised, very compact and with good players.”

Defender Doherty added: “We’d just beaten Chelsea to get going again after no wins in six and you want to go back-to-back.

“When you score last minute like that, you still win the game but it is a different win to if you are just cruising the game comfortably. To win in the last minute is a bit more special.

“That game was a huge boost away from home at Newcastle because it was a tough game for us that was. Obviously we have really kicked on since then.”

